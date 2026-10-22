Photo story

Horse-drawn carts on the vast char of Jamuna

During the dry season, vast stretches of the Jamuna River turn into endless expanses of sand. Horse-drawn carts remain one of the main means of transporting goods across this remote char. This year, farmers have cultivated chillies extensively on the Jamuna chars in Sariakandi upazila of Bogura.

Braving the scorching sand and travelling miles across the sandy terrain, cart drivers carry sacks of chillies to the ferry ghats. Many people earn a living by carrying goods in horse-drawn carts. These carts have become indispensable for transporting agricultural produce across the Jamuna’s chars.