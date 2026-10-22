Bangladesh

Photo story

Horse-drawn carts on the vast char of Jamuna

During the dry season, vast stretches of the Jamuna River turn into endless expanses of sand. Horse-drawn carts remain one of the main means of transporting goods across this remote char. This year, farmers have cultivated chillies extensively on the Jamuna chars in Sariakandi upazila of Bogura.

Braving the scorching sand and travelling miles across the sandy terrain, cart drivers carry sacks of chillies to the ferry ghats. Many people earn a living by carrying goods in horse-drawn carts. These carts have become indispensable for transporting agricultural produce across the Jamuna’s chars.

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Boats serve as the main means of transport in the chars when water levels rise, while horse-drawn carts become essential during the dry season.
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Horse-drawn carts are also a popular means of transport for people living in the chars.
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A horse-drawn cart carries goods along a route through the chars.
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A horse-drawn cart driver returns to the Jamuna char after unloading goods at the riverbank.
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A horse-drawn cart speeds across the remote charland.
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Horse-drawn carts remain one of the main means of transporting goods.
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A horse-drawn cart loaded with chillies makes its way across the vast sandbanks towards the ferry ghat.
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A boat lies idle on the char.
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Horse-drawn carts and boats are two of the main means of transport across the chars.
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