TOP SHOTS (18 September 2026)

A farmer carries jute on an easy bike to sell at the weekly market. . Dignagar, Faridpur, 18 September 2026.Alimuzzaman
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Dry grass is being sold for use in betel-leaf gardens. Fultola Bazar, Khulna, 18 September 2026.Saddam Hossain
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This smiling trader carries a heavy load of jute on his head, taking it to a trawler. He purchased the jute from local farmers at Tk 3,100 per maund. Uttar Aicha, Barishal, 18 September 2026.Saiyan
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A bronze-winged jacana (jolpipi), also known locally as jolmoyur, searches for food among the water lilies in the wetland. Sreepur, Gazipur, 18 September 2026.Sadek Mridha
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A shrike perches atop a catkin, waiting to hunt insects. Ekdanta, Pabna, 18 September 2026.Hasan Mahmud
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Rising waters of the Padma River have submerged the grazing lands. Three people are returning in a small boat after cutting green grass from across the river, which will be used as cattle feed. Radhakantapur, Pabna, 18 September 2026.Hasan Mahmud
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The wholesale vegetable market becomes bustling from dawn. Wholesalers surround a farmer as soon as he arrives with his homegrown gourds. Gobindanagar, Thakurgaon, 18 September 2026.Moinul Islam
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Castor bean (venna or verenda) bloom by the roadside. Raiganj, Sirajganj, 18 September 2026.Sajedul Alam
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A butterfly rests on blooming lemon blossoms. Rangamati, 18 September 2026.Supriyo Chakma