TOP SHOTS (7 December 2025)

Traders preparing a Ferris wheel for children the day before a village festival. Betua, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 7 December.Shajedul Alam
Dewdrops on a ridge gourd flower. Sapchari, Rangamati, 7 December.Supriyo Chakma
On a foggy morning, a fisherman on Kaptai checks his net for fish or crabs have been caught. Asambosti Bridge, Rangamati, 7 December.Supriyo Chakma
Dense fog in the morning, accompanied by biting cold. A group of night guards warm themselves by lighting a fire made from a pile of paper scraps. Shishu park premises, Juri, Moulvibazar, 7 December.Kalyan Prasun
Signs of approaching winter appear in nature at the end of late autumn. Bracing against the cold, a working man cycling to his work on a foggy morning. Sheikhpara, Rangpur, 7 December.Moinul Islam
Dewdrops glistening on leaves in the forest. Dhebhachhari, Rangamati, 7 December.Supriyo Chakma
A woman busy threshing Aman paddy in the courtyard of her home. Gabtoli, Bogura, 7 December.Soyel Rana
Honey bees collecting nectar from grapes in a fruit shop. Titas, Cumilla, 7 December.Abdur Rahman Dhali