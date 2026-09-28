The blue, white and green beauty of autumn

With the arrival of autumn, the landscape takes on a new look. Paddy fields stretch along the green hills, rows of white catkins (kashful) sway beside the fields and white clouds drift across the blue sky. Together, they create a distinctive beauty across the landscape.

The hills, fields, kash flowers and blue sky come together to capture the pristine beauty of autumn in the border region. The photographs were recently taken in Bichanakandi village of Gowainghat upazila and the Doyarbazar area of Companiganj upazila in Sylhet.