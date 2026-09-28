Bangladesh

The blue, white and green beauty of autumn

With the arrival of autumn, the landscape takes on a new look. Paddy fields stretch along the green hills, rows of white catkins (kashful) sway beside the fields and white clouds drift across the blue sky. Together, they create a distinctive beauty across the landscape.

The hills, fields, kash flowers and blue sky come together to capture the pristine beauty of autumn in the border region. The photographs were recently taken in Bichanakandi village of Gowainghat upazila and the Doyarbazar area of Companiganj upazila in Sylhet.

Anis Mahmud
Sylhet
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White catkins blossom in the lap of the hills.
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Hills, reservoirs, and catkins -- this is the unique beauty of autumn.
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Pristine white catkins by the water.
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Green paddy fields lie at the foot of the hills, under a sky heavy with clouds.
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On an autumn afternoon, he walks along a dirt path beside the hills.
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