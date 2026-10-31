HSC results in photos

The results of the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published today, with an overall pass rate of 52.12 per cent across across the nine general, madrasa and technical education boards. A total of 40,084 students obtained GPA-5 across all boards. Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the result publication process at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education at 11:00 am today, Saturday. The results are being published simultaneously online and through the respective educational institutions immediately after the inauguration.