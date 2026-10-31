Bangladesh

HSC results in photos

The results of the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published today, with an overall pass rate of 52.12 per cent across across the nine general, madrasa and technical education boards. A total of 40,084 students obtained GPA-5 across all boards. Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the result publication process at a ceremony at the Ministry of Education at 11:00 am today, Saturday. The results are being published simultaneously online and through the respective educational institutions immediately after the inauguration.

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Students check their HSC examination results online at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on October 31, 2026.
Dipu Malakar
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A student checks their HSC examination results online at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on October 31, 2026.
Dipu Malakar
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A students checks her HSC examination results online at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on October 31, 2026.
Dipu Malakar
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A student checks HSC examination results on a mobile at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on October 31, 2026.
Dipu Malakar
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A student becomes emotional after not getting the expected HSC results at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on October 31, 2026.
Dipu Malakar
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Students check their HSC examination results online at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on October 31, 2026.
Dipu Malakar
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A student reacts after geting her HSC examination results at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on October 31, 2026.
Dipu Malakar
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Students check their HSC examination results on mobile phone at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on October 31, 2026.
Dipu Malakar
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Two students check their HSC examination results on mobile phones at Rajuk Uttara Model College in Dhaka on 31 October 2026.
Dipu Malakar
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