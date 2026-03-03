TOP SHOTS (1 March 2026)

A common myna savours the nectar of Cottontrees blossoms (Shimul flower). Debitala, Batiaghata, Khulna, 1 March.Saddam Hossain
2 / 11
A farmer irrigates a garlic field using a pump. Phultala, Batiaghata, Khulna, 1 March.Saddam Hossain
3 / 11
Professional fisherman spends most of the year fishing on the Padma River in pursuit of his livelihood. Decreer Char, Faridpur, 1 March.Alimuzzaman
4 / 11
After completing agricultural work in the char area, a farming couple return home by crossing the Padma River, carrying sacks filled with mustard straw for livestock feed and cooking fuel. Baliyadangi, Faridpur, 1 March.Alimuzzaman
5 / 11
A group of children play in a jujube tree beside the road. Kalabagan, Khagrachhari, 1 March.Joyanti Dewan
6 / 11
A black-headed bulbul sitting on a tree branch. Agricultural Research Centre, Khagrachhari, 1 March.Joyanti Dewan
7 / 11
A woman sits in her courtyard crafting clay pots for yoghurt. Dhangora Palpara, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 1 March.Shajedul Alam
8 / 11
An egret searches for food while wading through the waters of a wetland. Joyra, Manikganj, 1 March.Abdul Momin
9 / 11
A barbet sitting on a dry branch. Lemujhiri Marma Para, Bandarban, 1 March.Mong Hai Sing Marma
10 / 11
A palash tree standing in the middle of a vast crop field. A child arrives on horseback to see the palash tree near his home. Seldia, Kapasia, Gazipur, 1 March.Sadek Mridha
11 / 11
During the spring season, admirers of natural beauty flock to see the sunflowers and capture memories on their mobile phones in the flower garden. BADC Agricultural Farm, Tebunia, Pabna, 1 March.Hasan Mahmud