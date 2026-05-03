TOP SHOTS (3 May 2026)

White jasmine flowers bloom with a gentle smile. Gazirhat, Dighalia, Khulna, 3 May.Saddam Hossain
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There is always a demand for bamboo baskets for household and market use. A woman is making bamboo baskets in her yard for sale. Mallik Dangi, Ishan Gopalpur, Faridpur, 3 May.Alimuzzaman
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Two young men set out for work in the morning, travelling by boat along the canal. Barakpur, Dighalia, Khulna, 3 May.Saddam Hossain
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After spending a long time diving in the pond to catch fish, a cormorant now rests on a pole. Paranpur, Faridpur, 3 May.Alimuzzaman
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Pragati Chakma protects his mangoes using the bagging method to safeguard them from insect attacks and various diseases. Rangamati, 3 May.Supriyo Chakma
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A sandbar recently emerged in the Surma River in Sylhet, and boat movement had ceased in many areas due to low water levels. Following several days of rainfall, the river has filled up, and boats are now operating. Alampur, Sylhet, 3 May.Anis Mahmud
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A woman weighs papaya and pumpkin grown in the hills and haggles over the price with a trader. Marma Bazaar, Bandarban, 3 May.Mong Hai Shing Marma
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Traders load bananas produced in the hills onto a truck to transport them to Chattogram city for the wholesale market. In front of the Central Jame Mosque, Bandarban, 3 May.Mong Hai Shing Marma
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Boishar beel is filled with water hyacinth, enhancing the natural landscape. In the meantime, locals spend busy hours fishing with rods in the wetland. Gabtali, Bogura, 3 May.Soyel Rana
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The Boro paddy harvesting season has begun in Rangpur. A group of workers carrying harvested paddy. Balarampur, Rangpur, 3 May.Moinul Islam
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A drongo flies around the branches of roadside trees in search of insects. Mendibag, Sylhet, 3 May.Anis Mahmud
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A butterfly collects nectar from roadside flowers. Meghagacha, Bogura, 3 May.Soyel Rana
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Two boys run towards an open field to fly their kites. Mominpur, Rangpur, 3 May.Moinul Islam
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An egret sits on a coconut tree. Fawgan, Sreepur, Gazipur, 3 May.Sadek Mridha