TOP SHOTS (26 April 2026)

A colourful butterfly has come to sip the nectar of a hibiscus. Notun Para Katachhari, Rangamati, 26 April.Supriyo Chakma
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Since dawn, customers have been waiting at an OMS sales centre to buy rice and flour. Kahaloo, Bogura, 26 April.Soyel Rana
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Due to intense heat and frequent power outages, the demand for hand fans made of palm leaves has increased. The price of hand fans has risen from Tk one to 100. Dampara, Nikli, Kishoreganj, 26 April.Tafasilul Aziz
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Ashoka flowers begin to bloom in mid-spring and will continue to flower throughout the summer. Uttar Kalindipur, Rangamati, 26 April.Supriyo Chakma
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A farmer is travelling by boat carrying goats to their destination. Rangamati, 26 April.Supriyo Chakma
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Roktdron flowers have bloomed abundantly on trees. Gangni, Meherpur, 26 April.Abu Sayeed