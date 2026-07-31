TOP SHOTS (31 July 3026)

Even monsoon rain failed to wash away Dhaka's dust. Dust clouds the air as vehicles pass, causing distress to pedestrians and drivers. Shyampur, Dhaka, 31 July 2026.Tanvir Ahmmed
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The gas crisis persists. Long queues of vehicles continue at filling stations as drivers wait for hours. Jatrabari, Dhaka, 31 July 2026.Tanvir Ahmmed
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Stagnant rainwater accumulates in an abandoned boat by the roadside. Such water provides breeding grounds for mosquito larvae, increasing the risk of dengue. Postogola, Dhaka, 31 July 2026.Suvra Kanti Das
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Shepherds lead cattle and buffalo along a village path toward the fields for grazing. Jorgacha, Sariakandi, Bogura, 31 July 2026.Soyel Rana
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The farmers are busy stripping jute fiber while a woman carries the jute sticks. Kutubpur, Sariakandi, Bogura, 31 July 2026.Soyel Rana
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A cow grazes peacefully in rainwater in a field, while a drongo uses the cow's back as a temporary perch to hunt flying insects. Jalma, Botiaghata, Khulna, 31 July 2026.Saddam Hossain
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Women and children of various ages brave the scorching sun to catch fish surfacing during land plowing. Jagdishpur, Rangpur, 31 July 2026.Moinul Islam
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Two men using fish net in the Sholmari River to harvest harina shrimp fry. Collected for farm cultivation, these fry are sold by the thousands depending on the season and demand. Choyghoria, Botiaghata, Khulna, 31 July 2026.Saddam Hossain
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A farmer plows his land using a cow and a buffalo paired together. Haridebpur, Rangpur, 31 July 2026.Moinul Islam
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Betel leaves harvested from the garden are being sorted for sale. Rotirampur, Rangpur, 31 July 2026.Moinul Islam
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Tourists from various parts of the country visit the Atghar-Kuriana canal during the monsoon season. Trawler operators wait in line along the canal bank for passengers. Atghar, Nesarabad, Pirojpur, 31 July 2026.Saiyan
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Rain lilies in shades of pink, white, and yellow radiate beauty. Rangamati Rajbanbihar, Rangamati, 31 July 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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An elderly hill woman displays handmade fans made of yarn, cloth, bamboo, and cane for sale. The demand for hand fans has increased due to frequent load shedding and heat. KK Roy Road, Rangamati, 31 July 2026.Supriyo Chakma
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This tin-roofed house, 85 feet long and 5 feet wide, was built on just one decimal of land. Many are visiting to see the structure, which has become known locally as the "Viral House." Daudkandi, Cumilla, 31 July 2026.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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The beauty of nature is captured in these rain-drenched Manikuntala flowers. Probinangan, Moulvibazar, 31 July 2026.Akmal Hossain Nipu