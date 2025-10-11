Keokradong abuzz with tourists

After nearly two and a half years, one of Bandarban’s most popular tourist attractions and the highest peak in Bangladesh, Keokradong has finally reopened to visitors. Hundreds of travel enthusiasts from far and wide have flocked to witness the lush greenery and the serene beauty of the hills. Motorcyclists race along the winding mountain roads, while white clouds drift over the peaks in a playful dance of mist and rain. The Bogalake area of Keokradong is once again alive with the footsteps and laughter of travellers. Mong Hai Sing Marma, Bandarban