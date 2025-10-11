Bangladesh

Keokradong abuzz with tourists

After nearly two and a half years, one of Bandarban’s most popular tourist attractions and the highest peak in Bangladesh, Keokradong has finally reopened to visitors. Hundreds of travel enthusiasts from far and wide have flocked to witness the lush greenery and the serene beauty of the hills. Motorcyclists race along the winding mountain roads, while white clouds drift over the peaks in a playful dance of mist and rain. The Bogalake area of Keokradong is once again alive with the footsteps and laughter of travellers. Mong Hai Sing Marma, Bandarban

1 / 10
Winding border roads.
2 / 10
Layers upon layers of mountain beauty.
3 / 10
Motorcyclists speeding along the serpentine hill tracks.
4 / 10
White clouds floating over the hills amidst mist and rain.
5 / 10
Tourists strolling and exploring the area.
6 / 10
Motorcyclists preparing to set off towards their destination.
7 / 10
Families enjoying the tranquillity of the natural surroundings.
8 / 10
A group of tourists capturing moments on their mobile phones.
9 / 10
Long lines of parked tourist vehicles and motorbikes at the entrance.
10 / 10
On the return from Keokradong, Bogalake comes into view from a distance.
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Bangladesh