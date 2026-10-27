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Hills celebrate ‘Maha Wa Ggyo Wai Pwe’

The Marma community in Bandarban celebrated their traditional festival ‘Maha Wa Ggyo Wai Pwe’, also known as Probarona Purnima with deep devotion and vibrant celebrations. It is the second-largest religious and social festival of the Buddhist Marma community. In the Marma language, ‘Wa Ggyo Wai’ means Probarona Purnima, while ‘Pwe’ means festival.

As in previous years, the community observed the occasion through sacred rituals including the ceremonial bathing of Buddha statues, a traditional auspicious chariot procession (Mangal Rath Yatra), display of deity effigies (Pochoma), lighting of oil lamps, releasing colorful sky lanterns (fanush), and taking the five precepts (Pancha Sila).

From early morning, Buddhist monasteries (viharas) resonated with prayers seeking peace and well-being for humanity. Devotees offered flowers, cash, and food alms (soing) to the monks. According to Buddhist tradition, Probarona Purnima is celebrated on the auspicious full moon day marking the end of the three-month monsoon rains retreat (vassa). Photo taken by Mong Hai Sing Marma.Mong Hai Sing Marma

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Devotees offer cash and food alms (soing) to the chief abbot at the Rajguru Buddhist Monastery.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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A young woman deep in prayer before a Buddha statue at a monastery, seeking peace and blessings for all.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Carrying traditional food offerings (soing), a group of young women walks together toward the monastery.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Buddhist devotees celebrate the auspicious evening by lighting and releasing sky lanterns (fanush) into the night sky.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Buddha statues gracefully placed and adorned inside decorative miniature shrines.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Young child arrives at the monastery holding her mother's hand to take part in the prayers.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Two friends pose for a photo after presenting their food offerings (soing) at the monastery.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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Carrying an alms bowl (soing) in one hand and cotton candy in the other, a child happily walks back home.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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The colorful effigy of the deity (Pochoma), one of the prime attractions of the Maha Wa Ggyo Wai Pwe festivities.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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The traditional ceremonial chariot prepared for immersion into the Sangu River to mark the conclusion of Maha Wa Ggyo Wai Pwe.
Mong Hai Sing Marma
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