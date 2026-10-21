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Familiar scenes of the haors in late autumn

Just a few days ago, the haors were filled with water. Now, the landscape has changed. The water levels have begun to recede, and in some places, the water has disappeared altogether. Rural paths have re-emerged, and soft grass has sprung up across the fields, where herds of cattle roam and graze. Most boats lie idle, seemingly at rest.

With the arrival of late autumn, these familiar scenes across the haors tell a beautiful story of the harmonious bond between nature and rural life. These pictures of the beauty of rural Bengal were taken at Pithakra and Uftar Haors in Sylhet Sadar.

Anis Mahmud
Sylhet
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A kingfisher waits on a boat for its prey.
Anis Mahmud
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Cracks have appeared in the bed of the haor as the water recedes.
Anis Mahmud
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A boat lies idle in the haor after a day of fishing.
Anis Mahmud
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A drongo sitting at dusk.
Anis Mahmud
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A child cycles along a rural path that has emerged from the receding water.
Anis Mahmud
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Ducks roam across the haor.
Anis Mahmud
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A herd of cattle grazes on the vast expanse of green land.
Anis Mahmud
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Several people set out for a boat ride across the haor.
Anis Mahmud
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Geese add to the familiar scenery along the haor.
Anis Mahmud
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Late afternoon by the haor.
Anis Mahmud
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