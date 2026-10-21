In frames

Familiar scenes of the haors in late autumn

Just a few days ago, the haors were filled with water. Now, the landscape has changed. The water levels have begun to recede, and in some places, the water has disappeared altogether. Rural paths have re-emerged, and soft grass has sprung up across the fields, where herds of cattle roam and graze. Most boats lie idle, seemingly at rest.

With the arrival of late autumn, these familiar scenes across the haors tell a beautiful story of the harmonious bond between nature and rural life. These pictures of the beauty of rural Bengal were taken at Pithakra and Uftar Haors in Sylhet Sadar.