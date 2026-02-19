TOP SHOTS (19 February 2026)

A bird sitting on a boat in search of food. Joyra, Manikganj, 19 February.Abdul Momin
A mother and son taking a selfie in a sunflower garden. Bottoli, Khagrachhari, 19 February.Joyanti Dewan
As schools have closed for Ramadan, a teenage girl uses her time to weave a dupatta with colourful threads. Rangamati, 19 February.Supriyo Chakma
Buds and fresh leaves have sprouted on the branches of a tree with the touch of spring. Litchu Bagan, Rangamati, 19 February.Supriyo Chakma
Although the government has declared a public holiday for educational institutions for the holy month of Ramadan, many students were unaware of the announcement and returned home after arriving at school. Zilla School, Rangpur, 19 February.Moinul Islam
Grass pea flowers blooming in a green forest. Baichail, Manikganj, 19 February.Abdul Momin
Vehicles move with headlights on because of the morning fog. Court Road, Moulvibazar, 19 February.Akmol Hossain Nipu
Traders unloading watermelons brought from Sylhet and carrying them into a wholesale warehouse. City Bazar, Rangpur, 19 February.Moinul Islam
Although the 13th National Parliamentary Election has concluded , the banners and posters of candidates are still hanging in the places which were hung during the campaign. Shapla Chattar, Rangpur, 19 February.Prothom Alo
Women labourers are active throughout all seasons. During the current boro season, they work alongside men. Baniapara, Biral, Dinajpur, 19 February.Raziul Islam