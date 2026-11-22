Raindrops remain on the petals of a Cypress vine (Kunjalata) flower. Sapchhari, Rangamati, 22 November.Supriyo Chakma
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Candidates form a long queue to sit the recruitment examination for the post of police constable. In front of the Police Lines, Rangpur, 22 November.Moinul Islam
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Children collect jasmine flowers on their way to school. Raghu, Rangpur, 22 November.Moinul Islam
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A child sleeps in a makeshift swing made by tying a sari to two pillars of a tin-roofed weighing shed. The mother has left the child in the swing and gone to the nearby hill to pluck tea buds. The child's grandmother is looking after the baby. Juri, Moulvibazar, 22 November.Kalyan Prasun
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After three consecutive days of rain, the clouds cleared in the morning, revealing the sun. Sapchhari, Rangamati, 22 November.Supriyo Chakma
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A common myna rests on a tree. Hetalbunia, Batiaghata, Khulna, 22 November.Saddam Hossain
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A man catches fish by casting a net into a canal. Katianangla, Batiaghata, Khulna, 22 November morning.Saddam Hossain
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A fishing eagle searches for food in water in a low-lying agricultural field. Tengra, Sreepur, Gazipur, 22 November.Sadek Mridha