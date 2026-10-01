Bangladesh

Photo story

Relief for kites in the water amid scorching heat

Dhaka has been experiencing scorching heat for several days. The intense heat has made birds uncomfortable as well as people. Seeking some relief from the heat, a flock of kites has taken to the water at a pond in Suhrawardy Udyan. Some are soaking their bodies in the water, some are splashing water with their wings, while others are flying over the water. The scene was captured at Suhrawardy Udyan on 29 September.

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A kite soaks its body in the water, spreading its wings to find relief from the heat.
Suvra Kanti Das
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The kites dip their head into the water and splash it over its body.
Suvra Kanti Das
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After soaking their bodies, some kites flap their wings, preparing to fly.
Suvra Kanti Das
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The kites flap their wings in the water to shake off the water from its body.
Suvra Kanti Das
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Several kites seek relief from the heat in the water.
Suvra Kanti Das
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A kite spreads its wings in the water.
Suvra Kanti Das
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