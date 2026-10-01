Photo story

Relief for kites in the water amid scorching heat

Dhaka has been experiencing scorching heat for several days. The intense heat has made birds uncomfortable as well as people. Seeking some relief from the heat, a flock of kites has taken to the water at a pond in Suhrawardy Udyan. Some are soaking their bodies in the water, some are splashing water with their wings, while others are flying over the water. The scene was captured at Suhrawardy Udyan on 29 September.