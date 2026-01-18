TOP SHOTS (18 January 2026)

A third-grade student, wraps dry cloth around her beloved puppies to protect them from the cold. Amtail, Juri, Moulvibazar, 18 January.Kalyan Prasun
A hill woman has come from her village to sell mushrooms she cultivated herself from seed, sitting by the roadside in the town. Bodipur area on the Rangamati–Khagrachhari road, 18 January.Supriyo Chakma
Geese resting lazily by the edge of a water body. Dhalai River, Moulvibazar, 18 January.Akmol Hossain
A farmer harvesting vegetables from the field for sale. Jalma, Batiaghata, Khulna, 18 January.Saddam Hossain
Known to some as paper flower and to others as Bougainvillea, the flower spreads its beauty in the garden. Begum Rokeya Training Centre, Mymensingh, 18 January.Mostafizur Rahman
Sacks of poultry feed from a farm loaded on a van, with a man seated on top. Gopalkhali, Batiaghata, Khulna, 18 January.Saddam Hossain
Dewdrops on mustard flowers in a winter morning. Koyra, Manikganj, 18 January.Abdul Momin
Sitting by the roadside near his home, a man is making a new fishing net, which he will later sell. Bogura, 18 January.Soyel Rana
A woman returns home after collecting straw and dry grass for fuel from distant fields. Dakshinbhag, Bogura, 18 January.Soyel Rana
Pure white cosmos flowers in full bloom. Nawab Faizunnesa Government Girls High School premises, Cumilla, 18 January.Abdur Rahman
The Sholmari River glows in a golden hue at sunrise. Chhoygharia, Batiaghata, Khulna, 18 January.Saddam Hossain
Under an initiative of the Prothom Alo Trust, winter blankets are distributed among destitute, poor and low-income people. Kalmakanda, Netrokona, 18 January.Prothom Alo