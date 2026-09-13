Bangladesh

The Babui Pakhi nest: Nature's masterful craftsmanship

The Babui pakhi (weaver bird) skillfully weaves its nest using twigs, grass and leaves. Hanging from the branches of trees, these nests seem like exquisite works of art by nature. Once, this was a very familiar sight in rural Bengal. However, due to indiscriminate tree felling and destruction of their habitat, these birds' nests are no longer seen as often as before. This photo story features weaver bird nests from the Fultola area of Babuganj upazila in Barishal.

Photo: Saiyan, Barishal

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Using its sharp beak, it pierces leaves and weaves its nest stitch by stitch, much like sewing.
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A Babui Pakhi engrossed in the task of building its nest.
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Among the birds that build aesthetically pleasing nests, Babui Pakhi ranks first in this country.
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Crafted from simple natural materials, each Babui Pakhi nest resembles a visually stunning work of art.
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Several nests have been built side-by-side on the same tree. This bird generally prefers to live in flocks.
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The nests feature proper and adequate ventilation systems, beautiful entrances, mechanisms to protect against disasters or enemies, multiple chambers, egg baskets—absolutely everything.
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The mother raises her chicks by feeding them insects. Later, she teaches them to eat paddy, wheat and grains. The chicks learn to fly within 15 to 19 days.
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