The Babui Pakhi nest: Nature's masterful craftsmanship

The Babui pakhi (weaver bird) skillfully weaves its nest using twigs, grass and leaves. Hanging from the branches of trees, these nests seem like exquisite works of art by nature. Once, this was a very familiar sight in rural Bengal. However, due to indiscriminate tree felling and destruction of their habitat, these birds' nests are no longer seen as often as before. This photo story features weaver bird nests from the Fultola area of Babuganj upazila in Barishal.

Photo: Saiyan, Barishal