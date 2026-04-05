TOP SHOTS (5 April 2026)

Fishermen stand in a canal with nets, catching fish beside lush green paddy fields. Kismot Phultala, Batiaghata, Khulna, 5 April.Saddam Hossain
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A fox peeks out from a Boro paddy field. Asekpukur, Shahjahanpur, Bogura, 5 April.Soyel Rana
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A hill woman gathers gourds from her field and piles them in a corner of her home. Wholesalers arriving from the city later purchase the produce from there. Bottoli Wagga, Kaptai, Rangamati, 5 April.Supriyo Chakma
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Sowing has begun in the jhum fields. A husband and wife plant banana saplings on cleared land; the husband digs the holes while the wife waits with the saplings. Rangamati, 5 April.Supriyo Chakma
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A cuckoo sits on the top branch of a tree, singing melodiously. Asekpukur, Shahjahanpur, Bogura, 5 April.Soyel Rana
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It has been raining daily in Sylhet. A father takes his child to school, carrying an umbrella in the rain. Shibganj, Sylhet, 5 April.Anis Mahmud
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Traders collect pineapples from Sylhet and store them for sale. Goalchamot, Faridpur, 5 April.Alimuzzaman
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Farmers bring harvested onions home. Sitting in the shade of trees in front of the house, a woman prepares bamboo trays for the onions with her daughter beside her. Brahman Kanda, Faridpur, 5 April.Alimuzzaman
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At Chandraghona ferry terminal in Kaptai upazila, Rangamati, only one ferry operates for transporting vehicles. Kaptai, Rangamati, 5 April.Supriyo Chakma
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A vendor loads melons (bangi) onto an auto-van and sells them while travelling. Tarash, Sirajganj, 5 April.Shajedul Alam