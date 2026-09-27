The full moon lights up the autumn sky

The full moon occasionally peeks through the clouds, casting its beautful light across the sky. Even amid the city’s buildings, trees and streetlights, its presence stands out. The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the “Harvest Moon”. It is the brightest and largest-looking full moon visible during autumn. Here are some moments captured on the evening of 26 September from the Mujgunni area of Khulna city.