Bangladesh

The full moon lights up the autumn sky

The full moon occasionally peeks through the clouds, casting its beautful light across the sky. Even amid the city’s buildings, trees and streetlights, its presence stands out. The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the “Harvest Moon”. It is the brightest and largest-looking full moon visible during autumn. Here are some moments captured on the evening of 26 September from the Mujgunni area of Khulna city.

Saddam Hossain
Khulna
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The Harvest Moon spreads its light through gaps in the clouds in the eastern sky.
Saddam Hossain
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The light of the moon, combined with drifting clouds, creates a striking scene in the sky.
Saddam Hossain
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The moon casts its light through the gaps of the leaves.
Saddam Hossain
4 / 8
The moon appears above the buildings of the city.
Saddam Hossain
5 / 8
The streetlights are out of order, but the moon has taken over the duty to light up the city road.
Saddam Hossain
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The Harvest Moon spreads its light alongside the artificial glow of the streetlights.
Saddam Hossain
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The Harvest Moon appears in its full splendour beneath a cloudless sky.
Saddam Hossain
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Even if the clouds try to hide it, the moon still continues to shine spreading its beauty.
Saddam Hossain
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