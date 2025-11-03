TOP SHOTS (3 November 2025)

Bangladesh’s national bird, the Magpie Robin (Doel), sits quietly waiting for its prey. Maguratair, Sherpur, Bogura, 3 November.Soyel Rana
After harvesting paddy, a hill farmer is seen tying bundles and carrying them to their destination. Kudukchhari, Rangamati, 3 November.Supriyo Chakma
After purchasing grapefruit from orchard owners, workers unload them from a trawler for transport to the town. Banarupa Ghat, Rangamati, 3 November.Supriyo Chakma
The Wild Okra is a perennial plant. Its yellow flower bear fruits resembling okra, each filled with numerous seeds. Burichang, Cumilla, 3 November.Abdur Rahman
On the sandy banks of the river, indigenous women are busy weeding around peanut plants arranged in neat rows. Vangamura, Bandarban, 3 November.Mong Hai Shing Marma
A man casts his net to catch fish in the Sangu River. Kyamlong, Bandarban, 3 November.Mong Hai Shing Marma
The divisional book fair is under way at the Rajshahi Collectorate Ground. Despite a fair turnout of visitors, sellers express frustration over poor book sales. Collectorate Ground, Rajshahi, 3 November.Shafiqul Islam
Early in the morning, a farmer ties up his meal before heading to the fields. Jhajhar, Sherpur, 3 November.Soyel Rana
A pet kitten drinks milk at home in the morning. Dhangra, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 3 November.Shajedul Alam
A cool autumn breeze now sweeps across nature. With winter approaching, demand for quilts and mattresses is rising. Vendors are seen heading to villages with vans loaded with quilts for sale. Kanaipur, Faridpur, 3 November.Alimuzzaman
A hawker moves through train passengers selling children’s toys and various personal items. Parbatipur Railway Station, Dinajpur, 3 November.Moinul Islam
On a chilly autumn morning, two labourers walk from home carrying baskets and spades in search of work in the town. Kanaipur, Faridpur, 3 November.Alimuzzaman