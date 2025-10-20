Fragrance of lemons fills the early morning air

At the wholesale lemon market in Naya Bazar, Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar, mornings are filled the invigorating scent of fresh lemons. From dawn, the market comes alive with activity. Farmers from the surrounding hills and tea estates arrive early, bringing their freshly harvested lemons wrapped in banana leaves, transported on pushcarts. They arrange the lemons neatly along the wholesale stalls. The lemons are sold through an auction, with wholesale buyers from various parts of the country participating in lively bidding. Prices depend on the size, colour and quality of the lemons and fluctuate according to the season. The sight of bright green lemons being delivered on pushcarts, the bustling pace of traders at work and the vibrant atmosphere of the market together capture the traditional charm of Sreemangal’s Naya Bazar.