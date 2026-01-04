TOP SHOTS (4 January 2025)

Men and women labourers togehter unload sand and stones. Meghna–Gomoti bridge river port, Daudkandi, Cumilla, 4 January.Abdur Rahman
Harvested onions are being brought into farmers’ homes. A woman prepares freshly collected onions from the field for sale by drying them lightly in the sun. Char Krishnapur, Ambikapur, Faridpur, 4 January.Alimuzzaman
A mynah has built its nest inside a hollow in a tree. Natun Para, Rangamati, 4 January.Supriyo Chakma
Breaking through the morning fog, residents of the char areas cross the Jamuna river by ferry boat. Kalitola Groyen, Sariakandi, Bogura, 4 January.Soyel Rana
Amid dense fog and intense cold, children attempt to keep warm by lighting a fire with pieces of paper. Nurnagar, Khulna, 4 January.Saddam Hossain
The erosion-prone Jamuna River has dried up in some places. Residents of the char areas are crossing the river on foot. Sariakandi, Bogura, 4 January.Soyel Rana
A morning train departs for its destination with its lights on amid dense fog. Mujgunni, Khulna, 4 January.Saddam Hossain
On a freezing winter morning, an elderly vendor sets out to sell plastic mats. Keranipara, Rangpur, 4 January.Moinul Islam
A wetland has dried up and the low-lying land has been prepared for sowing crops. Pirujali, Gazipur, 4 January.Sadek Mridha
Students of Tejgaon College stage a protest by blocking the road at Farmgate. Farmgate, Dhaka, 4 January.Tanvir Ahammed