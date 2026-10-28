Bangladesh

In frames

Irrigating char lands with groundwater

Shallow machines are used to extract groundwater to ensure a steady water supply to croplands during the dry season or drought. Over the past few days, the intensity of sunlight has increased, leaving crops in the char areas scorched by drought. To protect their crops, farmers are extracting groundwater using shallow machines and irrigating their fields. This photo story captures farmers irrigating their crops to save them from drought in the char areas.

Soyel Rana
Bogura
1 / 8
A borehole is being drilled in a remote char area of the Jamuna River to extract groundwater.
Soyel Rana
2 / 8
Farmer carry a shallow machine along a difficult path
Soyel Rana
3 / 8
Farmers make their way through the remote char areas of the Jamuna River.
Soyel Rana
4 / 8
A farmer starts a shallow machine to irrigate crops.
Soyel Rana
5 / 8
Chilli fields stretch across vast areas of the chars.
Soyel Rana
6 / 8
A farmer sprays pesticides on a jute field affected by disease.
Soyel Rana
7 / 8
Chilli and paddy fields in the char areas.
Soyel Rana
8 / 8
A farmer quenches his thirst with water during a break from work.
Soyel Rana
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Bangladesh