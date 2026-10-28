In frames

Irrigating char lands with groundwater

Shallow machines are used to extract groundwater to ensure a steady water supply to croplands during the dry season or drought. Over the past few days, the intensity of sunlight has increased, leaving crops in the char areas scorched by drought. To protect their crops, farmers are extracting groundwater using shallow machines and irrigating their fields. This photo story captures farmers irrigating their crops to save them from drought in the char areas.