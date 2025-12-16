Bangladesh

In pictures

Spectacular fly-past, para-jumping, aerobatics by the armed forces

On the occasion of the Victory Day, the armed forces organised a spectacular fly-past, para-jumping and special aerobatic display. To further enhance the glory of 16 December, the event was arranged at the National Parade Square, Tejgaon, under the supervision of the armed forces with the support of the Ministry of Liberation War. Marking the 54th anniversary of Victory, a total of 54 paratroopers, including the chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Chowdhury Ashikur Rahman and 53 members of the armed forces, descended from the sky to the ground through free-fall jumps while carrying the national flag of Bangladesh. This photo story captures highlights of the event.

Dipu Malakar
1 / 12
Training aircraft fly in perfect formation celebrating the Victory Day, while a bird glides freely among them on its own wings.
Dipu Malakar
2 / 12
Helicopters are lined up flying in the sky, the national red and green flag and the flags of the Armed Forces displayed proudly.
Dipu Malakar
3 / 12
Streaks of red, green and blue smoke paint the sky during the aerobatic fly-past at the air show.
Dipu Malakar
4 / 12
The air show began at approximately 11:30 am on Tuesday and concluded at 12:15 pm.
Dipu Malakar
5 / 12
Five aircraft appear together over the sky of the old Tejgaon Airport area, dispersing colours as they fly. After circling several times, the aircraft depart.
Dipu Malakar
6 / 12
Five aircraft advance while releasing colourful trails.
Dipu Malakar
7 / 12
The aircraft then dispersed in five different directions, continuing to scatter colours.
Dipu Malakar
8 / 12
Parachuting started at 12:00 noon.
Dipu Malakar
9 / 12
This is the highest number recorded to date for such a display and no similar record has yet been entered in the Guinness World Records.
Dipu Malakar
10 / 12
The first paratrooper touched down at 12:06 pm, while the final paratrooper landed at 12:11 pm.
Dipu Malakar
11 / 12
MiG-29 fighter jets roared through the sky, completing multiple circuits.
Dipu Malakar
12 / 12
The armed forces presented a coordinated band performance as part of the programme.
Dipu Malakar
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Bangladesh