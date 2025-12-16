In pictures

Spectacular fly-past, para-jumping, aerobatics by the armed forces

On the occasion of the Victory Day, the armed forces organised a spectacular fly-past, para-jumping and special aerobatic display. To further enhance the glory of 16 December, the event was arranged at the National Parade Square, Tejgaon, under the supervision of the armed forces with the support of the Ministry of Liberation War. Marking the 54th anniversary of Victory, a total of 54 paratroopers, including the chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Chowdhury Ashikur Rahman and 53 members of the armed forces, descended from the sky to the ground through free-fall jumps while carrying the national flag of Bangladesh. This photo story captures highlights of the event.