Gas crisis drives growing reliance on alternative stoves

Due to the ongoing gas crisis, the demand for alternative cooking stoves has surged. Artisans are working around the clock to meet this rising demand. Instead of traditional clay, these stoves are being crafted using a mixture of cement and sand. Once completed, the finished stoves are sent to various markets across Dhaka for sale, with each selling wholesale for BDT 300 to BDT 600. These photographs were captured on Thursday (3 September) noon beside the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Nayaati Muktinagar area of Narayanganj.