Bangladesh

Gas crisis drives growing reliance on alternative stoves

Due to the ongoing gas crisis, the demand for alternative cooking stoves has surged. Artisans are working around the clock to meet this rising demand. Instead of traditional clay, these stoves are being crafted using a mixture of cement and sand. Once completed, the finished stoves are sent to various markets across Dhaka for sale, with each selling wholesale for BDT 300 to BDT 600. These photographs were captured on Thursday (3 September) noon beside the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Nayaati Muktinagar area of Narayanganj.

Tanvir Ahammed
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The base of a stove is shaped using the cement mixture.
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The shape of a stove is formed by pouring the cement mixture into a mould.
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Cooking stoves are being made from cement and sand instead of clay.
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Artisans spend busy hours making stoves to meet the growing demand.
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An artisan is busy making stoves. He can make 20 to 25 stoves a day.
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Each finished stove is sold wholesale for Tk 300 to Tk 600.
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Applying a coat of paint to give a completed stove its final look.
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The finished stoves are covered to protect them from rain.
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