Bangladesh

TOP SHOTS (25 October 2025)

A tiny dragonfly perched on a leaf. Surabhi Udyan, Rangpur, 25 October.
Moinul Islam
A small monkey its cage, food in its hands. Ram Jadi, Bandarban, 25 October.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
Wildflowers in full bloom by the roadside. Raiganj, Sirajganj, 25 October.
Shajedul Alam
Watering the land to soften the soil before ploughing. Pithakora, Sylhet, 25 October.
Anis Mahmud
Farmers weeding Aman paddy fields. Majortila, Sylhet, 25 October.
Anis Mahmud
A farmer transporting freshly harvested crops from the village to the town for sale on an engine-driven boat. Puran Para, 25 October.
Supriyo Chakma
A colourful butterfly sips nectar from a flower. Katachhari, Rangamati, 25 October.
Supriyo Chakma
Red water lilies blooming across a vast wetland. Bizra Bazar, Cumilla, 25 October.
Abdur Rahman
A farmer carrying betel nuts from his garden on a bicycle to sell at the local market. Nona Danga, Bagerhat, 25 October.
Saddam Hossain
Fruit vendor Helal Uddin sitting by the roadside selling seasonal fruits. In front of the main post office, Rangpur, 25 October.
Moinul Islam
The powdery residue separated after extracting fibre from coconut husks is known as coco peat. It is a widely used and highly effective modern alternative to soil in agriculture and gardening. Rahimabad, Bagerhat, 25 October.
Saddam Hossain
At the initiative of Prothom Alo Manikganj Bondhushava, more than a hundred children were provided with educational materials. Chhuti Bhatbaur, Manikganj, 25 October.
Abdul Momin
People living in the char (river island) areas waiting at the ferry ghat for boats. Charbatia, Sariakandi, Bogura, 25 October.
Soyel Rana
