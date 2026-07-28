Dhaka children’s park: Modernisation stalls, weeds take over

The government closed the children's park in Shahbagh, Dhaka, in 2019 to transform it into a modern recreational facility. Authorities launched the work under the third phase of the Swadhinata Stambha Construction Project at Suhrawardy Udyan, aiming to develop the park with modern amenities. Six years later, the project remains unfinished and the park is yet to reopen. Various structures remain half-built, puddles have been created as rainwater has accumulated in several areas, and construction materials lie scattered throughout the site. Years of neglect have allowed weeds to spread across building walls, walkways and around the water reservoir. Once filled with the laughter and joy of children, the park now stands silent. Photos taken by Suvra Kanti Das