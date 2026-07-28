Bangladesh

Dhaka children’s park: Modernisation stalls, weeds take over

The government closed the children's park in Shahbagh, Dhaka, in 2019 to transform it into a modern recreational facility. Authorities launched the work under the third phase of the Swadhinata Stambha Construction Project at Suhrawardy Udyan, aiming to develop the park with modern amenities. Six years later, the project remains unfinished and the park is yet to reopen. Various structures remain half-built, puddles have been created as rainwater has accumulated in several areas, and construction materials lie scattered throughout the site. Years of neglect have allowed weeds to spread across building walls, walkways and around the water reservoir. Once filled with the laughter and joy of children, the park now stands silent. Photos taken by Suvra Kanti Das

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Work on the Dhaka Children's Park project continues, but authorities have not completed it even after six years. Construction materials remain scattered across the site.
Suvra Kanti Das
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A child tries to catch fish in stagnant water inside the closed children's park.
Suvra Kanti Das
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A man sleeps in the shade beside an under-construction structure. The park, built for children's recreation, has become an abandoned and desolate place.
Suvra Kanti Das
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Weeds have overgrown on the walkways. Years of neglect and unfinished construction have allowed nature to reclaim different parts of the children's park.
Suvra Kanti Das
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A flock of common mynas splashes in stagnant water. With children no longer filling the park with laughter, birds have become its most frequent visitors.
Suvra Kanti Das
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Weeds and small trees have emerged through gaps in the structures. Years of neglect have left various parts of the reconstructed children's park vulnerable.
Suvra Kanti Das
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Wildflowers growing untended bear witness to years of poor maintenance and mismanagement.
Suvra Kanti Das
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Weeds have spread around the dry reservoir.
Suvra Kanti Das
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Reconstruction of the capital's children's park has continued for many years without completion. Various structures remain in a half-finished state.
Suvra Kanti Das
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Greenery now dominates the reconstructed children's park. Trees and weeds have flourished throughout the site, replacing the sounds of children's laughter.
Suvra Kanti Das
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An under-construction structure still remains half-finished.
Suvra Kanti Das
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Garbage surrounds the fountain.
Suvra Kanti Das
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