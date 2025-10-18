TOP SHOTS (18 October 2025)

Wild Okra, Bon Til and Balai Okra flowers bloom along the roadside. Sreeghat, Bagerhat, 18 October.Saddam Hossain
2 / 10
A colourful butterfly sipping nectar from a wildflower. Kata Chhori, Rangamati, 18 October.Supriyo Chakma
3 / 10
A Baya weaver bird flies from one place to another in search of food. Muljan, Manikganj, 18 October.Abdul Momin
4 / 10
A vendor carries wholesale vegetables purchased from the market on a van to sell elsewhere. Barakpur Bazar, Bagerhat, 18 October.Saddam Hossain
5 / 10
The Nayantara (Madagascar periwinkle) flower blooms in full beauty. Chaitrahati, Salanga, Sirajganj, 18 October.Shajedul Alam
6 / 10
Nurul Amin has crafted bamboo poultry cages at home and set out to sell them in villages, neatly arranged on his bicycle. Harati, Rangpur, 18 October.Moinul Islam
7 / 10
Brick kiln operations are set to begin in a few days. Workers are now preparing the moulds used for shaping the bricks. Paldangi, Decreer Char, Faridpur, 18 October.Alimuzzaman
8 / 10
A child engrossed in solving a Rubik’s Cube in front of his house.
Ranchandi, Rangpur, 18 October.Moinul Islam
9 / 10
A fisherman collects fish from a fishing trap set in the Padma River.
Paldangi, Decreer Char, Faridpur, 18 October.Alimuzzaman
10 / 10
Some are stringing garlands of Shiuli flowers, while others are adorning their hands with henna. Thus pass the holiday mornings of these young girls in late autumn.
Abhiram, Rangpur, 18 October.Moinul Islam