TOP SHOTS (2 August 2026)

A farmer hand-pollinates spiny gourd flowers to increase yield. Sarotia, Bogura, 2 August.Soyel Rana
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At daybreak, a day labourer leaves home in search of work. Gabtali, Bogura, 2 August.Soyel Rana
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A shortage of food in the forest has driven a monkey into a nearby locality. Gararan, Gazipur, 2 August.Sadek Mridha
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A Kingfisher sits on a banana leaf with a small lizard in its beak. Rajabari, Sreepur, Gazipur, 2 August.Sadek Mridha
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A fisherman by boat heads to fish in the Hakaluki Haor. Kulaura, Moulvibazar, 2 August.Kalyan Prasun
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A bird inspects newly built nest to ensure it is safe. Ajmeru, Moulvibazar, 2 August.Prothom Alo
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Birds are sitting quietly on the riverbank beneath a cloudy morning sky. Raiganj, Sirajganj, 2 August.Shajedul Alam
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A Heron waits patiently in the bushes along the shore of Kaptai Lake. Brahmantila, Rangamati, 2 August.Supriyo Chakma
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A woman dries paddy in the sun. Kumar Dhanpara, Khagrachhari, 2 August.Joyanti Dewan
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Continuous rainfall has raised the water level of Kaptai Lake. Houses on the island adjacent to the old fishermen's village in the Reserve Bazar area of Rangamati remain partially submerged. Kaptai Lake, Rangamati, 2 August.Supriyo Chakma