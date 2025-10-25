Bangladesh

‘Study Abroad Fair 2025’

To explore opportunities for higher education overseas, career development and scholarships, Prothom Alo organised the ‘Study Abroad Fair 2025’ at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka.

The two-day fair, which began on Friday morning, featured participation from the country’s leading education consultancy firms. The event, presented by the British Council, was powered by UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus and supported by Prime Bank PLC as the banking partner. The Foreign Admission and Career Development Consultants Association of Bangladesh (FACD-CAB) served as the strategic partner.

Students gather information about higher education opportunities abroad from consultancy firm stalls at the ongoing ‘Study Abroad Fair 2025’ at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital.
Representatives of participating education consultancy firms brief interested visitors on study abroad options and scholarship opportunities at the ‘Study Abroad Fair 2025’.
Visiting students and parents explore various stalls to learn more about studying abroad.
Noted novelist and Managing Editor of Prothom Alo, Anisul Hoque, addresses invited guests, students, parents and participants at the fair.
A section of guests and visitors attending the event.
Professor Dr Mohammad Kushairi bin Mohammad Rajuddin, Pro Vice-Chancellor of UCSI University Bangladesh branch campus, speaks at the event.
MM Robiul Hasan, Chief Bank Assurance Officer of Prime Bank speaks about banking services and financial procedures for students intending to study abroad.
Students and parents engage in discussions with representatives of participating organisations at the fair.
Ahsanur Rahman, Partner Director (Google) at Aleph, speaks on ‘Education Consultancy with Google by Aleph’.
The opening day of the event (Friday) was vibrant with the presence of enthusiastic students and parents.
