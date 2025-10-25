‘Study Abroad Fair 2025’

To explore opportunities for higher education overseas, career development and scholarships, Prothom Alo organised the ‘Study Abroad Fair 2025’ at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka.

The two-day fair, which began on Friday morning, featured participation from the country’s leading education consultancy firms. The event, presented by the British Council, was powered by UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus and supported by Prime Bank PLC as the banking partner. The Foreign Admission and Career Development Consultants Association of Bangladesh (FACD-CAB) served as the strategic partner.