The ways colourful bangles are made
Bangles are an integral adornment in a Bengali woman’s attire. During festivals and ceremonies, colourful bangles enhance the beauty of the hands. Several bangle factories are located in Shahidnagar, Lalbagh, Dhaka. Metallic wires are shaped with a machine, cut to size, welded, painted and artistically designed. Intricate patterns are created using tinsel, glitters, glass and stones. A single set consists of 36 bangles. The photos taken by Mir Hossen depict moments from the bangle-making process.
