The ways colourful bangles are made

Bangles are an integral adornment in a Bengali woman’s attire. During festivals and ceremonies, colourful bangles enhance the beauty of the hands. Several bangle factories are located in Shahidnagar, Lalbagh, Dhaka. Metallic wires are shaped with a machine, cut to size, welded, painted and artistically designed. Intricate patterns are created using tinsel, glitters, glass and stones. A single set consists of 36 bangles. The photos taken by Mir Hossen depict moments from the bangle-making process.

Mir Hossen
Dhaka
A female worker is straightening bangles.
Silver wire is being cut and shaped into a bangle.
The cut wire is being welded into a round shape.
It is being shaped into a thick bangle by placing it on a machine.
Bangles are being prepared for dyeing by dipping them in chemicals.
After dyeing, it's time to straighten the bangles.
Workers are straightening the bangles by applying pressure.
A worker is straining paint into a sieve to apply to bangles.
The bangle is being placed on the machine for design.
The bangles are being laced with different colors.
Workers are busy placing bangles on paper rollers.
Bangles ready for marketing.
