TOP SHOTS (15 December 2025)

On a school holiday, students are enjoying a game of football in an agricultural field beside their homes. Homna, Cumilla, 14 December.Abdur Rahman Dhali
2 / 7
A man is catching fish in a beel with a boat and fishing nets. Baro Bhatbaur, Manikganj, 14 December.Abdul Momin
3 / 7
Fish scales are being dried on the road for sale. A young man named Mohammad Ali said that after drying, they sell fish scales at a rate of Tk 50 per kilogram. Aryanpur, Cumilla, 14 December.Abdur Rahman Dhali
4 / 7
Installation work for new water supply pipelines of Rangamati municipality is under way across the city. After soil has been excavated along the roadside, it has been left piled in this manner. Debashish Nagar, Rangamati, 14 December.Supriyo Chakma
5 / 7
Bees are gathering to collect nectar from mustard flowers. Niamatpur, Kishoreganj, 14 December.Tafasilul Aziz
6 / 7
Flowers have bloomed along a rural road. Kewa, Sreepur, Gazipur, 14 December.Sadek Mridha
7 / 7
Flags are being hung along the roads of Bogura city to mark Martyred Intellectuals Day and the Great Victory Day. Nawab Bari Mor area, Bogura, 14 December.Soyel Rana