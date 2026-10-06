Bangladesh

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Sitakunda shrouded in fog, shipbreaking work continues

The Sitakunda coast in Chattogram was shrouded in a blanket of fog early in the morning. Ignoring the poor visibility, workers remained busy with shipbreaking activities from the morning. Shipbreaking yards have developed along nearly 18–20 kilometres of coastline stretching from Fouzdarhat through Bhatiari and Kumira to Sitakunda. Old ships are dismantled here, meeting a significant portion of the country’s demand for steel.

Jewel Shill
Chattogram
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The Sitakunda coast shrouded in fog
Jewel Shill
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A section of a ship being cut.
Jewel Shill
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Workers engaged in work since morning.
Jewel Shill
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Shipbreaking work begins at the yards in the morning.
Jewel Shill
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Most of the ship has been cut.
Jewel Shill
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Fishing boats operating at Kumira Ghat beside the yard.
Jewel Shill
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Two ships are being dismantled simultaneously, while another waits
Jewel Shill
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