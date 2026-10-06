In frames

Sitakunda shrouded in fog, shipbreaking work continues

The Sitakunda coast in Chattogram was shrouded in a blanket of fog early in the morning. Ignoring the poor visibility, workers remained busy with shipbreaking activities from the morning. Shipbreaking yards have developed along nearly 18–20 kilometres of coastline stretching from Fouzdarhat through Bhatiari and Kumira to Sitakunda. Old ships are dismantled here, meeting a significant portion of the country’s demand for steel.