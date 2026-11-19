Portugal’s Princess Maria Francisca visits Prothom Alo office

Portugal’s Princess Infanta Maria Francisca visited the Prothom Alo office on Wednesday (18 November 2026). She was accompanied by her husband, Duarte de Sousa Araújo Martins, and a delegation from London Tea Exchange. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman welcomed them. A discussion was held on the occasion, covering the historical ties between Bangladesh and Portugal, language, culture, migration, the potential of the tea industry and the social role of the media. The guests were also briefed on Prothom Alo’s activities. They received floral greetings and commemorative gifts.