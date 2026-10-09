TOP SHOTS (9 October 2026)

With a ban on catching hilsa across rivers, fishermen spend their free time repairing torn nets by the roadside. Char Aicha, Shayestabad, Barishal, 9 Oct 2026.Saiyan
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A scarecrow is placed in a crop field to keep birds away. Malipara village area, Shajahanpur, Bogura, 9 Oct 2026.Soyel Rana
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The water level in the canal has dropped, leaving fishermen in no hurry to cast their nets. Kaludanga village, Gabtali, Bogura, 9 Oct 2026.Soyel Rana
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Shyamol Chandra Das makes drums at his musical instrument shop, New Tumpa. Elliotganj Bus Stand, Daudkandi, Cumilla, 9 Oct 2026.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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Mesta flowers bloom across a farmer's field. Choubari, Kamarkhand, Sirajganj, 9 Oct 2026.Ariful Gani
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Betel-leaf farmers cut and collect kans grass growing in a sandy field to use as roofing for their betel-leaf gardens. Shiromoni, Khulna, 9 Oct 2026.Saddam Hossain
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Local trader Sohel Molla bought this 22kg baghair fish for Tk 28,600 at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari on Tuesday afternoon and sold it for Tk 30,800. Daulatdia, Rajbari, 9 October.M Rashedul Haque
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A hill woman heads to work carrying a basket and a machete. Rangapani village, Rangamati, 9 October 2026Supriya Chakma
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Action from the regional semi-final on day two of the Sylhet leg of the Prothom Alo–Star News Women's Football Tournament, featuring City Trinomial Football Academy Sylhet against Ragib-Rabeya Bangladesh Sports Academy. Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet, 9 Oct 2026.Anis Mahmud
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Players from the Ethnic Minority Women's Football Academy in the middle of a training session ahead of the Prothom Alo–Star News Women's Football Tournament. Nimgachi High School Ground, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 9 Oct 2026.Sajedul Alam