Bangladesh

TOP SHOTS (13 July 2026)

1 / 10
Continuous rainfall has increased demand for cement-made cooking stoves. Depending on their size, the stoves are selling for between Tk 200 and Tk 1,000. Lalbag, Rangpur, 13 July.
Moinul Islam
2 / 10
Two schoolchildren walk to school under an umbrella. Shibganj, Sylhet, 13 July.
Anis Mahmud
3 / 10
A father catches fish with a net set from his boat in the haor waters, while his daughter sits in front of watching. Ufhar Haor, Sylhet, 13 July.
Anis Mahmud
4 / 10
Two wholesale traders from the city pack freshly purchased lotkon (Burmese grape) into large polythene bags. Samataghat, Rangamati, 13 July.
Supriyo Chakma
5 / 10
Raindrops from the early morning shower collect on lemon leaves. Bilaichari Para, Rangamati, 13 July.
Supriyo Chakma
6 / 10
Thousands of party leaders and activists welcomed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during his visit to Barishal. Bhanga bus stand area, Faridpur, 13 July.
Alimuzzaman
7 / 10
Students make their way to school carrying umbrellas amid continuous monsoon rain. Daudkandi, Cumilla, 13 July.
Abdur Rahman Dhali
8 / 10
A teenage boy collects fish in a wetland. Masha Ujan, Faridpur, 13 July.
Alimuzzaman
9 / 10
A farmer returns home carrying a bundle of grass gathered from the field to feed his domestic animals. Char Krishnapur, Faridpur, 12 July.
Alimuzzaman
10 / 10
Persistent rainfall has disrupted the buying and selling of Burmese grapes (lotkon), leaving growers and traders facing difficulties. In front of the Public Library Ground, Rangpur, 13 July.
Moinul Islam
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