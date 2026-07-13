TOP SHOTS (13 July 2026)

Continuous rainfall has increased demand for cement-made cooking stoves. Depending on their size, the stoves are selling for between Tk 200 and Tk 1,000. Lalbag, Rangpur, 13 July.Moinul Islam
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Two schoolchildren walk to school under an umbrella. Shibganj, Sylhet, 13 July.Anis Mahmud
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A father catches fish with a net set from his boat in the haor waters, while his daughter sits in front of watching. Ufhar Haor, Sylhet, 13 July.Anis Mahmud
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Two wholesale traders from the city pack freshly purchased lotkon (Burmese grape) into large polythene bags. Samataghat, Rangamati, 13 July.Supriyo Chakma
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Raindrops from the early morning shower collect on lemon leaves. Bilaichari Para, Rangamati, 13 July.Supriyo Chakma
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Thousands of party leaders and activists welcomed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during his visit to Barishal. Bhanga bus stand area, Faridpur, 13 July.Alimuzzaman
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Students make their way to school carrying umbrellas amid continuous monsoon rain. Daudkandi, Cumilla, 13 July.Abdur Rahman Dhali
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A teenage boy collects fish in a wetland. Masha Ujan, Faridpur, 13 July.Alimuzzaman
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A farmer returns home carrying a bundle of grass gathered from the field to feed his domestic animals. Char Krishnapur, Faridpur, 12 July.Alimuzzaman
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Persistent rainfall has disrupted the buying and selling of Burmese grapes (lotkon), leaving growers and traders facing difficulties. In front of the Public Library Ground, Rangpur, 13 July.Moinul Islam