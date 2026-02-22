Bangladesh

Waves of green in the Haor

At this time of year, the haors of the Sylhet region no longer hold the vast stretches of water seen during the monsoon. As the water recedes, farmers cultivate Boro paddy across the exposed land. The rippling waters of the haor have now given way to waves of green. From a distance, the landscape appears newly adorned. Rice seedlings emerging through the muddy soil signal the promise of a new season, while the expansive greenery reflects the labour and aspirations of farmers. The following photo story captures the waves of green from Zilkar Haor in Sylhet Sadar.

Anis Mahmud
A farmer working in a Boro paddy field.
The haor now stretches out in waves of green.
A canal flows through the heart of the haor. Rice fields are next to it.
Some areas still retain water, where birds continue to fly overhead.
Farmers irrigate the paddy fields with water drawn from the canal.
A farmer working in the field.
As water levels decline in certain parts of the haor, farmers planted new rice seedlings there.
A boat sails through green rice fields on a distant canal.
A boat remains stranded amid the green paddy fields of the haor.
