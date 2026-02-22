Waves of green in the Haor

At this time of year, the haors of the Sylhet region no longer hold the vast stretches of water seen during the monsoon. As the water recedes, farmers cultivate Boro paddy across the exposed land. The rippling waters of the haor have now given way to waves of green. From a distance, the landscape appears newly adorned. Rice seedlings emerging through the muddy soil signal the promise of a new season, while the expansive greenery reflects the labour and aspirations of farmers. The following photo story captures the waves of green from Zilkar Haor in Sylhet Sadar.