TOP SHOTS (15 November 2025)

Two mynas sit together in the gentle warmth of the morning sun. Joshodal, Kishoreganj, 15 November.Tafasilul Aziz
2 / 14
A lizard lifts its head through the leaves to bask in the sunlight. Bottoli, Bandarban, 15 November.Mong Hai Shing Marma
3 / 14
With the arrival of winter, a weaver bird (babui pakhi) is busy building a nest on a palm tree. Notun Para, Rangamati, 15 November.Supriyo Chakma
4 / 14
On a foggy morning, a hill farmer works with machinery to cut the soil. Moddho Para, Rangamati, 15 November.Supriyo Chakma
5 / 14
A spider weaves its web to catch prey. Dolupara, Bandarban, 15 November.Mong Hai Shing Marma
6 / 14
Iyar Ali sets out to sell pumpkin flowers grown on his own land. Rayermohal, Khulna, 15 November.Saddam Hossain
7 / 14
A farming family boils last season’s paddy. Rayermohal, Khulna, 15 November.Saddam Hossain
8 / 14
Wholesale traders collect betel leaves purchased from farmers. Baneswar market, Puthia, Rajshahi, 15 November.Shahidul Islam
9 / 14
A teenager prepares dividers along the Cumilla–Noakhali regional highway for vegetable cultivation. Krishnapur, Laksam, Cumilla, 15 November.Abdur Rahman
10 / 14
An eagle waits for prey, perched on a bamboo pole by the pond’s edge. Barotopa, Sreepur, Gazipur, 15 November.Sadek Mridha
11 / 14
Kartik Puja will be held on Monday, the 17th. Ahead of the festival, artisans have brought Kartik idols for sale to the temple premises. Shri Shri Hari Thakur Temple, Barishal, 15 November.Saiyan
12 / 14
Sellers display various plants and winter vegetable saplings at the weekly Saturday market. Hatkhola, Barishal, 15 November.Saiyan
13 / 14
With the rise in dengue patients, many are receiving treatment on the floor and in the corridors at the dengue ward of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, 15 November.Prothom Alo
14 / 14
A vendor sells various types of seeds at the weekly market. Hatkhola, Barishal, 15 November.Saiyan