14 whistling teals return to nature

Poultry trader Mohammad Rafiqul had bought whistling teals (pati sorali hansh) from a village and was carrying them around to sell in the city when he caught the attention of certain bird lovers. Members of the Nature and Wildlife Conservation Community, a voluntary organisation that has long worked to protect the environment and wildlife in Pabna, informed him about the relevant laws.

He promised never to buy or sell wild birds again and agreed to release the teals, also known as lesser whistling ducks. They took him to the lake on the campus of Pabna University of Science and Technology, where they released the ducks. Exhausted and weak, the ducks splashed about in the lake for a while before closing their eyes to rest. As evening fell, they took flight together in search of a safe place to shelter. This photo story captures the release of these 14 teals.