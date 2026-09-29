Shikho-Prothom Alo Reception

Students enjoy selfies, games and chit-chat

A gathering of students is taking place at Fantasy Kingdom in Ashulia, Savar. The “Shikho-Prothom Alo GPA-5 Achievers’ Reception” is being held there today, Tuesday. Organised by Prothom Alo and sponsored by Shikho, a digital education platform, the event began at 9:00 am today, Tuesday. It will continue until 4:00 pm. Around 10,000 high-achieving students from Dhaka district are taking part in the event. Here is a visual story capturing some moments from the venue: