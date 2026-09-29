Bangladesh

Shikho-Prothom Alo Reception

Students enjoy selfies, games and chit-chat

A gathering of students is taking place at Fantasy Kingdom in Ashulia, Savar. The “Shikho-Prothom Alo GPA-5 Achievers’ Reception” is being held there today, Tuesday. Organised by Prothom Alo and sponsored by Shikho, a digital education platform, the event began at 9:00 am today, Tuesday. It will continue until 4:00 pm. Around 10,000 high-achieving students from Dhaka district are taking part in the event. Here is a visual story capturing some moments from the venue:

Dipu Malakar &
Tanvir Ahammed
Dhaka
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Students and parents gather at the festival grounds.
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Students capturing memories on their mobile phones.
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Students queue at the registration booth.
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Students hold tickets for the rides.
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Student pose for photographs dressed as Superman.
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Students write about their aspirations and stick them on the white board.
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Students gather at the Prothom Alo Bondhushava stall.
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Students writing their aspiration of fulfilling their dream in the notes
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Students take part in a variety of fun games.
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A student engrossed in a video game.
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