TOP SHOTS (22 July 2026)

Fishermen haul in their net on the Kajibacha River, bringing up a variety of fish. Kochubunia, Batiaghata, Khulna, 22 July.Saddam Hossain
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Three mynas sit on a bridge pillar. Asambosti Bridge, Rangamati, 22 July.Supriyo Chakma
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Rising water in Kaptai Lake has inundated low-lying areas. A child wades through muddy floodwater carrying books, school bag and umbrella on the way to school. Sadhanapur, Rangamati, 22 July.Supriyo Chakma
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Two students cycle to school along a village road. Purbo Kochua, Gangachara, Rangpur, 22 July.Moinul Islam
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Although the Jamuna River has risen due to upstream flows, the water at the Sariakandi point in Bogura remains below the danger level. A boat crosses the river beneath an overcast sky. Kalitala Groyen, Sariakandi, Bogura, 22 July.Soyel Rana
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After catching fish in a wetland, a little cormorant sits on a wooden post to dry its wings. Batiaghata, Khulna, 22 July.Saddam Hossain
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A man photographs domestic ducks floating on the waters of the haor. Nali Beel, Karimganj, Kishoreganj, 22 July.Tafasilul Aziz
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Two children head out to catch fish, carrying a net on their shoulders. Karimganj–Nikli Road, Kishoreganj, 22 July.Tafasilul Aziz
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A colourful butterfly rests on a flower. Noapara, Khagrachhari, 22 July.Joyanti Dewan