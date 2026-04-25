Bangladesh

TOP SHOTS (25 April 2026)

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Participants compete in a horse racing event at the Boishakhi Ananda Festival, organised by the Bangla New Year Celebration Council. Shaheed Abul Kashem College in Barobari union, Lalmonirhat, on 25 April.
Firoz Chowdhury
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A blue-black drongo sits on a harvested paddy stalk, watching keenly for insects. Kijing Adam, Rangamati, 25 April.
Supriyo Chakma
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A man sets out to sell household pottery items, including earthen pots, loaded onto a van. Porapara Daher Par, Gabtali, Bogura, on 25 April.
Soyel Rana
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Fishermen catching fish from a pond. Joybhoga, Gabtali, Bogura, on 25 April.
Soyel Rana
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Craftsman repairs a wooden boat in preparation for the upcoming monsoon season. Jeleder Purapara, Rangamati, on 25 April.
Supriyo Chakma
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A beautiful frangipani blooms behind green leaves. West Khabaspur, Faridpur, on 25 April.
Alimuzzaman
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A red-vented bulbul perches atop a tree branch, holding food in its beak. Dheppochhari Mukh, Rangamati, 25 April.
Supriyo Chakma
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A woman cleans rice using a traditional winnowing tray after separating dirt and husk from paddy. Kurukpata, Alikadam, Bandarban, on 25 April.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
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A child walks home carrying a basket filled with water collected in a hard gourd shell from a stream at the foot of the hills in Alikadam, Bandarban, on 25 April.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
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