TOP SHOTS (10 November 2025)

On a foggy winter morning, parents ride motorbikes to take their children to school. Sangu Bridge, Bandarban, 10 November.
Mong Hai Shing Marma
With the chill of winter settling into nature, a vendor sets out with a van full of blankets to sell door-to-door. Gabtali, Bogura, 10 November.
Soyel Rana
In the absence of a bridge, locals cross the Rangsa River by boat. Tarakanda, Mymensingh, 10 November.
Mostafizur Rahman
A colourful butterfly sitting delicately on a wildflower, sipping nectar. Phurmon Para, Rangamati, 10 November.
Supriyo Chakma
A hill farmer sorts freshly harvested turmeric in the courtyard after bringing it from his field, Kaptai, Rangamati, 10 November.
Supriyo Chakma
Winter has arrived in the northernmost district of Panchagarh. As the fog clears and the gentle sunshine spreads, locals go about their daily activities. Baleyapara, Panchagarh, 10 November.
Rajiur Rahman
At an entry point to Dhaka, police officers check the documents of motorcyclists at a security checkpoint. Mazar Road intersection, Dhaka, 10 November.
Zahidul Karim
Law enforcement officers conduct searches at another entry point in Dhaka city. Babu Bazar, Dhaka, 10 November.
Dipu Malakar
