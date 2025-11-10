TOP SHOTS (10 November 2025)

On a foggy winter morning, parents ride motorbikes to take their children to school. Sangu Bridge, Bandarban, 10 November.Mong Hai Shing Marma
2 / 8
With the chill of winter settling into nature, a vendor sets out with a van full of blankets to sell door-to-door. Gabtali, Bogura, 10 November.Soyel Rana
3 / 8
In the absence of a bridge, locals cross the Rangsa River by boat. Tarakanda, Mymensingh, 10 November.Mostafizur Rahman
4 / 8
A colourful butterfly sitting delicately on a wildflower, sipping nectar. Phurmon Para, Rangamati, 10 November.Supriyo Chakma
5 / 8
A hill farmer sorts freshly harvested turmeric in the courtyard after bringing it from his field, Kaptai, Rangamati, 10 November.Supriyo Chakma
6 / 8
Winter has arrived in the northernmost district of Panchagarh. As the fog clears and the gentle sunshine spreads, locals go about their daily activities. Baleyapara, Panchagarh, 10 November.Rajiur Rahman
7 / 8
At an entry point to Dhaka, police officers check the documents of motorcyclists at a security checkpoint. Mazar Road intersection, Dhaka, 10 November.Zahidul Karim
8 / 8
Law enforcement officers conduct searches at another entry point in Dhaka city. Babu Bazar, Dhaka, 10 November.Dipu Malakar