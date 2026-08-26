TOP SHOTS (26 August 2023)

Bundles of wet jute fibre are being tied together so that they can be taken out to dry in the sun. 26 August, Gopalpur area, Ishan Gopalpur Union, Sadar upazila of Faridpur.Alimuzzaman
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Plastic containers are being filled with water and will be supplied to tea stalls. 26 August, Komarpur area, Ambikapur Union, Sadar upazila of Faridpur.Alimuzzaman
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A weekly market is held in Rangamati town every Wednesday. People travel from different villages in this way by boat to attend to their essential errands and buy and sell goods. Wednesday morning, 26 August, Dighli Bak area, Rangamati.Supriyo Chakma
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Palm fruits have been cut from trees and stacked for sale. 26 August, Shishupark area, Tarash, Sirajganj.Shajedul Alam
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Farmers are preparing and levelling the soil for planting Rabi crops. Bererbari village, Dhunat upazila, Bogura, 26 August.Soyel Rana