TOP SHOTS (9 March 2026)

The mustard market has become lively. Traders sell mustard between Tk 2,800 and Tk 3,200 per maund. Someshpur Market, Belkuchi, Sirajganj, 9 March.Ariful Ghani
A century-old tamarind tree standing as soil has eroded from its base. Villagers often rest in its shade while travelling through the area. Bhanga Mura, Naniarchar, Rangamati, 9 March.Supriyo Chakma
A flower garden has blossomed in a vibrant display of colours. Flowers blooming everywhere spread beauty and freshness across the surroundings. Shahid Hadis Park, Khulna. 9 March.Saddam Hossain
Wild jasmine, blooms with striking white flowers along its hanging branches. Tila Buri Ghat, Rangamati, 9 March.Supriyo Chakma
Early in the morning, a man catching fish in the Manu River using a fishing rod. Chandnighat, Moulvibazar, 9 March.Akmol Hossain Nipu
Vast fields of onion seeds now bloom with white flowers. From a distance, the landscape appears as though a white carpet has been spread across the land. Gobindapur–Ambikapur, Faridpur, 9 March.Alimuzzaman
Several women working in a tobacco garden inside a village. Dighinala, Khagrachari, 9 March.Joyanti Dewan
Potato prices remain low. Instead of selling at reduced prices, farmers are storing potatoes in cold storage facilities in anticipation of better rates. Moynakuti, Rangpur, 9 March.Moinul Islam
Work opportunities for day labourers have declined during the month of Ramadan. A labourer heading towards the city in search of work. Pandar Dighi, Rangpur, 9 March.Moinul Islam
Early in the morning, motorcyclists queue at a petrol pump to refuel. Power House More, Khulna, 9 March.Saddam Hossain