Jhum cultivation on the winding slopes of the hills

Jhum cultivation is a traditional method of farming practised in the hills. Harvesting of paddy sown in the months of Chaitra and Baishakh has now begun. This season has brought a good yield, turning the hills golden. Alongside paddy, crops such as chillies, beans, long beans, bananas and a variety of fruits and vegetables are also grown in the hill. This photo story highlights jhum cultivation by over 50 families in the hill areas of Kaptai Upazila.

Supriyo Chakma
Rangamati
A woman collecting brinjals from a jhum field in Chhoto Maidong.
A hill couple engaged in cleaning paddy, drying it on the slopes of Sita hill.
A jhum farmer harvesting ripe paddy.
Farmer Aungya Marma storing dried paddy in a basket on the machang (bamboo platform) of his jhum hut.
Hills covered with golden jhum paddy, reflecting a rich harvest.
Millet crop (kakan rice) ripening amidst the jhum fields.
Another crop, barley, has sprouted ears emerging from its stalks.
A farmer reaping the hard earned harvest of jhum cultivation in the hills.
