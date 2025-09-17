Jhum cultivation on the winding slopes of the hills

Jhum cultivation is a traditional method of farming practised in the hills. Harvesting of paddy sown in the months of Chaitra and Baishakh has now begun. This season has brought a good yield, turning the hills golden. Alongside paddy, crops such as chillies, beans, long beans, bananas and a variety of fruits and vegetables are also grown in the hill. This photo story highlights jhum cultivation by over 50 families in the hill areas of Kaptai Upazila.