Flood devastation across Bandarban

Several areas of Bandarban remained submerged after days of heavy rainfall and flash floods caused by hill torrents. Although the floodwaters have now receded, they have left widespread devastation behind. The suffering of local residents has not eased. Flood-affected people are now engaged in the difficult task of rebuilding their lives by clearing thick layers of mud and wreckage. The photographs were taken recently in different flood-hit areas of Bandarban by Mong Hai Sing Marma.