Bangladesh

Flood devastation across Bandarban

Several areas of Bandarban remained submerged after days of heavy rainfall and flash floods caused by hill torrents. Although the floodwaters have now receded, they have left widespread devastation behind. The suffering of local residents has not eased. Flood-affected people are now engaged in the difficult task of rebuilding their lives by clearing thick layers of mud and wreckage. The photographs were taken recently in different flood-hit areas of Bandarban by Mong Hai Sing Marma.

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People walking to their destinations by crossing roads still covered in mud after the flood.
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Workers from the Roads and Highways Department repair a road damaged by flash floods.
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Workers transport construction materials to build a new bridge to replace the Bailey bridge over the Shilok Canal on the Bandarban–Chandraghona–Rangamati road, which floodwaters washed away.
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Residents have begun returning home from emergency shelters.
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A man attempts to recover corrugated metal sheets and wooden frames from his devastated home.
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A child looks out through a window with a sad expression, observing the widespread flood damage around her.
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A man sits silently in front of his flood-damaged home..
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Workers prepare a motor pump to remove mud that accumulated inside a house.
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Flash floods have swept a home into the river.
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Volunteers from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society distribute cooked meals to people in the affected areas.
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