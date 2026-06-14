Bangladesh

Weavers build new homes among fresh leaves

In the past, people in rural Bangladesh commonly saw the nests of weaver birds hanging from the leaves of coconut and palm trees. Such sights have now become increasingly rare. As population continues to expand, plants and wild creepers are gradually disappearing. At the same time, many palm and coconut trees are being cut down. As a result, weaver nests are no longer as common as they once were. Along a roadside, a colony of weavers has built nests on a palm and a pakur tree. The birds are currently spending busy days repairing and strengthening their nests for the season.

Soyel Rana
Bogura
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Weavers engage in nest-building.
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A new nest among fresh leaves.
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Weavers taking rest between work.
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A pair of weavers flies away from the nest.
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Weaver nests hanging from a pakur tree.
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A pair of weavers rests on a branch.
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It appears as though they are welcoming one another to their home.
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A pair of weavers faces each other.
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A weaver peeks out from its newly built nest.
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