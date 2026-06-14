Weavers build new homes among fresh leaves

In the past, people in rural Bangladesh commonly saw the nests of weaver birds hanging from the leaves of coconut and palm trees. Such sights have now become increasingly rare. As population continues to expand, plants and wild creepers are gradually disappearing. At the same time, many palm and coconut trees are being cut down. As a result, weaver nests are no longer as common as they once were. Along a roadside, a colony of weavers has built nests on a palm and a pakur tree. The birds are currently spending busy days repairing and strengthening their nests for the season.