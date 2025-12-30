Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia’s struggle for democracy in pictures

From a homemaker, Khaleda Zia stepped onto the complex stage of politics. Taking the helm of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 1980s, she led the struggle to restore democracy in the country. She later served as prime minister three times. Khaleda Zia, 80, died on Tuesday. Photojournalist Md Lutfar Rahman Binu documented her political and family life over a long period. Photographs published in his book ‘Gonotontrer Songram’ (Struggle for Democracy) capture Khaleda Zia’s political journey.

Khaleda Zia with her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, in 1979. After Ziaur Rahman’s death in 1981, Khaleda Zia entered politics. She then remained BNP chairperson for the rest of her life.
After entering politics, Khaleda Zia faced the journalists for the first time in 1982.
Flanked by party leaders and activists, Khaleda Zia paid tributes on Victory Day at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar in 1982, during the formative phase of her political life.
Khaleda Zia with her son Tarique Rahman at the BNP office in 1987. Tarique Rahman is now the party’s acting chairman.
Khaleda Zia visits at a photo exhibition at Dhaka University marking the anniversary of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in the 1980s.
Police detained Khaleda Zia from Hotel Purbani in the capital on 11 November 1987 a day after the Three-Alliance enforced the blockade of Dhaka.
In 1988, floods submerged the entire country. Khaleda Zia visited affected areas and distributed relief.
Khaleda Zia addresses at a BNP rally in Gulistan, Dhaka, in October 1990.
Ahead of the 1991 parliamentary elections, Khaleda Zia toured the country as part of her campaign.
Khaleda Zia showed ‘V’ sign after BNP won the 1991 election.
Khaleda Zia with her son Tarique Rahman is seen at a rally in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka after the 1991 election victory.
After winning the 2001 election, Khaleda Zia took the oath as prime minister for the third time.
Prime Minister Khaleda Zia addresses the parliament after forming the government in 2001.
Khaleda Zia along with family members offers payers at the grave of martyred President Ziaur Rahman.
