Khaleda Zia’s struggle for democracy in pictures

From a homemaker, Khaleda Zia stepped onto the complex stage of politics. Taking the helm of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 1980s, she led the struggle to restore democracy in the country. She later served as prime minister three times. Khaleda Zia, 80, died on Tuesday. Photojournalist Md Lutfar Rahman Binu documented her political and family life over a long period. Photographs published in his book ‘Gonotontrer Songram’ (Struggle for Democracy) capture Khaleda Zia’s political journey.