TOP SHOTS (2 October 2025)

Abdul Kader set out to sell candyfloss, moving through the city’s lanes and alleys. Silimpur, Bogura, 2 October.Soyel Rana
A man engaged in catching indigenous fish in a field where rainwater created a flowing stream, with a good catch in hand. Shilimpur, Bogura, 2 October.Soyel Rana
A striped dung beetle feeding on the juice of a hibiscus flower. Baradam, Rangamati, 2 October.Supriyo Chakma
From a flower emerges the fruit of a sweet pumpkin. Morghona, Rangamati, 2 October.Supriyo Chakma
A man heading to the market to sell goats after unloading them from a trawler. Ghior, Manikganj, 2 October.Abdul Momin
The sun behind the kash flowers. Balipara, Trishal, Mymensingh, 2 October.Mostafizur Rahman
To protect mother hilsa, a ban on catching and selling hilsa has been announced from 4 October. At the wholesale hilsa market, trading continues at full pace in the final moments. Karwan Bazar Fish Depot, Dhaka, 2 October.Zahidul Karim
Eye-catching wildflowers by the roadside. Kazipur–Jhapra, Raiganj, Sirajganj, 2 October.Shajedul Alam
A farmer returns home with grass from the char area. Scenes of sailboats such as this on the Padma River were once common, but are now a rare sight. Vhandara, Pabna, 2 October.Hasan Mahmud
A hill woman arrives by dinghy boat from her village to the town to sell bamboo shoots. Sacks of bamboo shoots are being unloaded to take to the market. Asambosti Bridge, Rangamati, 2 October.Supriyo Chakma